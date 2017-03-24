Marine Link
Anthony and Nicolás Remain on Hapag-Lloyd Board

March 24, 2017

Photo: Hapag-Lloyd AG

 Hapag-Lloyd AG has announced the continuity in the executive management - Anthony J. Firmin remains COO and Nicolás Burr remains CFO.

 
The Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG extended the Executive Board contracts of Anthony J. Firmin (COO) and Nicolás Burr (CFO) by two years until 30 June 2019 and 29 February 2020 respectively.
 
“In this important phase involving the upcoming closing and subsequent integration of UASC, we are counting on continuity in the executive management. I am therefore delighted that the existing Executive Board team will continue its successful work”, said Michael Behrendt, Supervisory Board Chairman of Hapag-Lloyd AG.
 
Alongside Anthony Firmin and Nicolás Burr, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG includes Rolf Habben Jansen (CEO) and Thorsten Haeser (CCO).  
 
