Anthony and Nicolás Remain on Hapag-Lloyd Board

Related News

SOV Bibby WaveMaster 1 Launched

The service operations vessel (SOV) Bibby WaveMaster 1 was officially launched at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania on March 24.

USS Laboon Makes Second Drug Bust in a Week

For the second time in five days, guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) intercepted a small, stateless dhow in the…

Cristobal Colon Arrives in Sydney

HMA Ships Darwin, Melbourne and Parramatta have escorted the Spanish Armada's Cristobal Colon into Sydney Harbour as part…

Danish Finance Minister to Report on North Sea Oil Negotiations with Maersk

Denmark's finance minister Kristian Jensen will hold a news conference about the government's ongoing negotiations with the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) about…

GasLog Partners buy GasLog Greece

Greece-based GasLog Partners LP has reached an agreement to buy 100% of the shares in the entity that owns and charters the…

Hapag-Lloyd Says Prospects Buoyed by Rising Freight Rates

German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd expects increased operating earnings this year, it said on Friday, citing a…

Statoil Wins Licences Off UK, 'Resets' Exploration Off U.S.

Norway's Statoil was the second top bidder for 13 oil exploration leases in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and won six licences offshore Britain, it said on Thursday, in…

Remote Controlled Workboats

Tuco Marine Group has introduced remote controlled navigation systems for the ProZero Workboats, offering autonomous self-piloting vessels.