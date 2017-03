Anthony and Nicolás Remain on Hapag-Lloyd Board

Hapag-Lloyd AG has announced the continuity in the executive management - Anthony J. Firmin remains COO and Nicolás Burr remains CFO.

The Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG extended the Executive Board contracts of Anthony J. Firmin (COO) and Nicolás Burr (CFO) by two years until 30 June 2019 and 29 February 2020 respectively.

“In this important phase involving the upcoming closing and subsequent integration of UASC, we are counting on continuity in the executive management. I am therefore delighted that the existing Executive Board team will continue its successful work”, said Michael Behrendt , Supervisory Board Chairman of Hapag-Lloyd AG.