Wednesday, December 28, 2016

New Training Course Seeks an End to Sexual Harassment

December 28, 2016

The Ship Operations Cooperative Program (SOCP) picks MYMIC Simulations to develop a computer based training product on the prevention of sexual assault and sexual harassment (SASH) in the maritime industry.

 
Sexual assault, sexual harassment and other such inappropriate and prohibited behaviors on and off ships are illegal, negatively affect morale, cause disruption and cost time and money.
 
The purpose of this SOCP project, supported by the Maritime Administration (MARAD), is to develop, produce, distribute and promote the use of an interactive Computer Based Training (CBT) product to provide effective training for merchant mariners aboard U.S. flag vessels in best practices to address SA/SH issues affecting shipboard and shore leave culture and climate in the U.S. Merchant Marine.
 
Jay Bhatt, President and CEO, MYMIC Simulations LLC, said, “MYMIC is pleased to have been chosen to develop a comprehensive learning solution that will provide a computer based training package (CBT) which will deliver a strong and consistent message supported by an experienced and qualified software and content development team.”
 
The specific issues to be addressed in the CBT shall include, but are not limited to, prevention and elimination of sexual assault, sexual harassment, bullying, retaliation, discrimination and other coercive behaviors and shall aggressively promote a culture of zero tolerance for such behavior.
 
Zoe Goss, Director, Marine Development and Compliance, Crowley Maritime Corporation, and SOCP Project Executive stated, “SOCP and the U.S. maritime industry take incidents of sexual assault and sexual harassment very seriously and we have zero tolerance for such inappropriate and illegal behaviors. SOCP is confident that MYMIC will deliver the value added, cutting-edge technology solutions needed to develop a computer based training product that supports our commitment to addressing and preventing SASH in our industry. ”
 
MYMIC said that its team, in combination with its interactive learning capabilities and analysis and training support to the government and private sectors, will offer a technologically current training product that will deliver the required content in an engaging, interactive, convincing and compelling way.
