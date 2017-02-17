Hatteland Display Unveils Large Format 4K Screen

Hatteland Display, the leading global provider of display and computer solutions for professional maritime use has expanded its next generation Series X Multi Vision Display (MVD) range with the addition of a new state-of-the-art, Ultra High Definition large format model for integration on maritime bridge systems. The new 32" Series X MVD features the same 4K screen resolution and high-end panel technology as the flagship Series X 55” Ultra High Definition Chart & Planning table.



Like Hatteland Display’s flagship 55" 4K model, the new 32" Series X MVD provides unmatched viewing clarity in all light conditions. Its ultramodern approach represents the pinnacle of maritime display technology, making it the most advanced platform for the development of a new generation of sophisticated, function rich and user-friendly bridge technologies that demand only the best display solutions to ensure increased navgational safety and effeciency on the bridge.



With Ultra High Definition resolution and superior brightness and contrast, the cutting-edge LED display technology used in the 32" Series X MVD enables the presentation of large amounts multi-application data on a single screen instead of multiple displays. This enables technology developers and systems integrators to streamline console designs and make operation of their complex vessel control solutions easier, while reducing installation costs and improving reliability by using fewer overall components for bridge system development.



Approved for harsh maritime environments where reliability and long life time are key factors, the new 32’’ Series X MVD display is a robust, flexible and ergonomic solution, suitable for a wide range of bridge applications including ECDIS, radar, voyage planning, safety systems and tactical command & control platforms. Features include console or bracket mounting, an optional 40 point Multi-touch touch interface, optical bonding, multi-data input, built in On-Screen Display (OSD), full dimming and the option to be supplied calibrated for ECDIS.



"With all areas of vessel operations becoming more digitilised, technology developers are required to ensure that data is displayed in an easy to read format, often from multiple sources on a single operator station. It’s these technical demands from the maritime technology industry that have led Hatteland Display to take a lead on 4K resolution, large format displays like the 32" Series X MVD and 55" chart & planning table," said Trond K. Johannessen, President and CEO, Hatteland Display.

