First Iran FSPO Heading to South Pars Oil Layer

CEO of Petroiran Development Company Roham Ghasemi said that the first Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel entered Iran’s territorial waters in the Persian Gulf saying “the ship arrived in Iran’s territorial sea in early hours of February 10 to mark the first FPSO unit of the Middle East.”

According to a report in MNA the official said the vessel was en route to its operational location in South Pars oil layer and would will be deployed to the region’s waters in case of favorable weather conditions.

"The $300-million FPSO unit was built in Singapore and will be deployed above the South Pars' oil layer in the near future," Roham said.

National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has purchased by unit. The official said the vessel is now sailing in the Persian Gulf, he said.

FPSO is a floating vessel used by the offshore oil and gas industry for the production, processing and storage of hydrocarbons. It is designed to draw hydrocarbons or receive crude oil from nearby platforms and process and store it.

The main advantage of an FPSO is in deep waters where laying a pipeline is usually not cost effective or even practical.

Several wells have been drilled in the oil layer of South Pars and the ground is prepared to extract crude oil from the shared field, said Qasemi.