Sunday, February 12, 2017

Maersk Expects Healthier 2017 for Shippers

February 11, 2017

Photo: Maersk Line

 Bloomberg quoted Robbert van Trooijen, APAC CEO of Maersk Line, saying that the current year (2017) will be more profitable than the last. 

 
Post-Hanjin, ocean freight customers now stressing stability and avoiding risk to supply chains, not just rates, he said.
 
"The bankruptcy of South Korea's Hanjin Shipping (117930.KS) and a consolidation in the container shipping industry will pave the way for a better year for the industry," he told the international news wire.
 
Maersk Line is seeing a more balanced supply-demand situation this year in its talks with customers after years of overcapacity and excessive optimism about demand.
 
Maersk Line expects to be profitable this year after a US$384 million (S$546 million) loss it booked last year. It also expects the global container market to grow 2 per cent to 4 per cent amid the consolidation wave.
 
