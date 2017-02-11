Maersk Expects Healthier 2017 for Shippers

Bloomberg quoted Robbert van Trooijen, APAC CEO of Maersk Line, saying that the current year (2017) will be more profitable than the last.

Post-Hanjin, ocean freight customers now stressing stability and avoiding risk to supply chains, not just rates, he said.

(117930.KS) and a consolidation in the container shipping industry will pave the way for a better year for the industry," he told the international news wire. "The bankruptcy of South Korea's Hanjin Shipping and a consolidation in the container shipping industry will pave the way for a better year for the industry," he told the international news wire.

Maersk Line is seeing a more balanced supply-demand situation this year in its talks with customers after years of overcapacity and excessive optimism about demand.

Maersk Line expects to be profitable this year after a US$384 million (S$546 million) loss it booked last year. It also expects the global container market to grow 2 per cent to 4 per cent amid the consolidation wave.