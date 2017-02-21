NAT: A Note from Herbjorn Hansson

Herbjørn Hansson, Chairman & CEO, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has issued a statement about his company which is headquartered in Bermuda and listed on NYSE, with offices and representatives in several other countries.

"Our office in Sandefjord, Norway, deals with corporate management, including communication with the NAT board, IR matters, quality assurance, cost control, accounting, macroeconomics and any issues related to US capital markets. Turid M. Sørensen (Ms) is the CFO & NAT Executive Vice President, focusing on the cost side of the business and on the responsibilities of the Sandefjord office as outlined above," says his statement.

Erik Tomstad is head of NAT chartering, focusing on employment of our 33 vessel suezmax fleet. He is NAT Executive Vice President - Chartering. Together with colleagues, he works out of our office in Oslo. Erik is responsible for the details of day-to-day chartering, and along with myself deals with the sale and purchase of vessels.

(BP) , Indian interests, (CVX) , Unipec and others. Some special matters are handled directly by me. Risk management and strategy are important parts of my work, as are geopolitical matters involving countries such as Sudan, Iran, Libya and Russia. Also under my purview are safety and environmental issues and relationships with customers, including major oil companies such as ExxonMobil, Shell, BP , Indian interests, Chevron , Unipec and others.

Both Turid and Erik report to me and are on the same organizational line. My colleagues on the NAT board and I are very pleased with the quality of their work and their respective groups.

The competence of NAT is further strengthened by our four part time advisors who have a wealth of managerial expertise in the field of international business above all related to oil, energy, economics and maritime affairs.