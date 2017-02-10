Finland Has an Icebreaker Emoji

A true leader in terms of Arctic shipping, Finland produces two-thirds of the world’s icebreaking ships. Now the country is honoring its Arctic shipbuilding prowess in emoji form.

As the first nation to produce its own set of country themed emojis, Finalnd has published a collection of more than 50 tongue-in-cheek symbols – including an icebreaker vessel – that represent the “hard-to-describe Finnish emotions, Finnish words and customs.”