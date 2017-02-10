Marine Link
Saturday, February 11, 2017

Finland Has an Icebreaker Emoji

February 10, 2017

Image: thisisFinland

Image: thisisFinland

 A true leader in terms of Arctic shipping, Finland produces two-thirds of the world’s icebreaking ships. Now the country is honoring its Arctic shipbuilding prowess in emoji form.

 
As the first nation to produce its own set of country themed emojis, Finalnd has published a collection of more than 50 tongue-in-cheek symbols – including an icebreaker vessel – that represent the “hard-to-describe Finnish emotions, Finnish words and customs.”
 
In addition to the icebreaker, other Finnish emojis in the set include a Nokia (NOKBF) phone, the Aurora Borealis, a rocking “headbanger”, a sauna scene and “woolly socks”. Check them out here.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2017 - The Ship Repair & Conversion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News