Green Signal for India-Bangladesh MoU on Aids to Navigation

The Indian Cabinet has approved signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for greater cooperation with regard to marine aids to navigation that includes advice on lighthouses and beacons besides vessel traffic service.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Aids to Navigation (AtoNs) between the Directorate General of Lighthouses & Lightships (DGLL), Ministry of Shipping, Government of India and the Department of Shipping, Government of Bangladesh," the Ministry of Shipping said in a statement.

The MoU envisages cooperation including extending advice on lighthouses and beacons; advice on Vessel Traffic Service and chain of Automatic Identification System (AIS); and imparting training as per International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA) training module to AtoN Managers and Technicians for Bangladesh.

The MoU will enable both the countries to collaborate in providing advice on AtoNs; academic interaction by imparting training to AtoN personnel; and necessary cooperation in organizing workshops/conferences for enhancement of skills in AtoN field.

The MoU will also help in greater cooperation in capacity building in the field of AtoN training in the South Asian region. This will give a boost to imparting training on the management of marine aids to navigation based on IALA Model Course E-141/1 and accordingly facilitate the delivery of a professional training course as per the IALA guidelines.

India and Bangladesh are two important developing nations in the South Asian region. Both countries maintain a long tradition of friendly and cordial relations which has been manifested in the several bilateral visits of dignitaries from both sides during recent years.