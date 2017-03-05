Intermodel Usage Excels in Port of Gdansk

The Port of Gdansk handled a total of nearly half a million trucks and almost 240,000 railway wagons in 2016.

In comparison to 2015, it was a leap of 43% in the case of trucks, and of 24% in terms of the intensity of rail traffic. This data regarding land transport traffic are the best result ever for the Port of Gdansk.

After summarising the 12 months of 2016, the Management Board of PGA can announce record data relating to the use of overland transport. Last year, on average, one loaded truck was handled in the Port every 1 minute, and a goods train every 1.5 hours. Regarding the average load of both means of transport, it is estimated this was slightly lower than last year, but the differences are relatively small.

In comparison with the data from four years ago, truck traffic in the port in 2016 increased by 100%, and rail traffic recorded an increase of nearly 40%. The current dynamics confirms the large increase in the importance of Gdansk in the operation of overland transport.

In 2016, the Outer Port accounted for three-quarters of the traffic. The share of individual means of transport in overland freight handling in Gdansk was 31% for railways, 29% for trucks and 40% for pipeline transport. The latter has seen an 8 percent drop in the share structure, with an increase of 5 percent in truck traffic and 3 percent in the share of rail transport in overland freight handling.

According to estimates collected from port operators, the newly built railway bridge over the Martwa Wisla was crossed by a total of more than 5,600 trains, which equates to more than 220,000 wagons.

In making the calculations, the operators did not take into account trains which crossed the bridge without goods. Average daily rail freight traffic amounted to ca. 15 trains a day, or more than 620 wagons a day.