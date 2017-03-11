ZIM Introduces ECO Data Calculator

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)’s ECO Data calculator, available free on ZIM's website, provides customers and partners with estimated CO2 (Carbon Dioxide gas) and SOX (Sulfur Oxide gas) Emissions from ZIM vessels.

The ECO Data Calculator enables data retrieval per specific line/service, or between 2 locations, for any specific number of TEU’s or cargo weight carried. The application allows users to initiate an emission report which can be saved, printed or sent by e-mail in a PDF format

The emission data is based on the CCWG ( Clean Cargo Working Group ) latest emission-factors methods and calculation, adjusted specifically for ZIM operated vessels.

ZIM VP Customer Service Dudi Avni: “the ECO Data Calculator is part of ZIM’s comprehensive and transparent approach to reducing emissions. ECO Data Calculator provides our customers with a reliable and accessible tool.”

Environmental awareness, sustainability and compliance with the most strict industry standards are part of ZIM’s vision and values. ZIM-operated vessels adhere to the most strict industry standards regarding the environment. ZIM complies with all major international regulations concerning safety and the environment, such as ISO Environment Management System, SOLAS, ISM Code, MARPOL, IMDG and more.