IANA Introduces Resource Center

February 11, 2017

Photo: Intermodal Association of North America.

 The Intermodal Association of North America has created a resource center, available on its website, to provide a wide range of information for prospective intermodal users and those who are new to the industry.

The Intermodal Freight Resource Center offers educational tools, industry information, research and other content. The “What is Intermodal” page overviews the industry’s scope and benefits. 
 
Additional sections include intermodal network and terminal information, data & statistics, a glossary of industry terms, studies and research and links to organizations that provide related services. The Center is located at http://intermodal.org/resourcecenter/index.php
 
“The Intermodal Freight Resource Center is a tool that showcases the viability and value of intermodal service to multiple audiences,” said Joni Casey, president and CEO of IANA. “It’s an organic project that will continue to be enhanced over time.”
 
The Center also features an interactive infographic and multiple downloadable tools such as a 32-page intermodal fact book, a fact sheet and maps.
 
IANA is North America’s leading industry trade association representing the combined interests of the intermodal freight industry. The association’s mission is to promote the growth of efficient intermodal freight transportation through innovation, education and dialogue.
 
