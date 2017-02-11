IANA Introduces Resource Center

The Intermodal Association of North America has created a resource center, available on its website, to provide a wide range of information for prospective intermodal users and those who are new to the industry.

The Intermodal Freight Resource Center offers educational tools, industry information, research and other content. The “What is Intermodal” page overviews the industry’s scope and benefits.

Additional sections include intermodal network and terminal information, data & statistics, a glossary of industry terms, studies and research and links to organizations that provide related services. The Center is located at http://intermodal.org/resourcecenter/index.php

“The Intermodal Freight Resource Center is a tool that showcases the viability and value of intermodal service to multiple audiences,” said Joni Casey, president and CEO of IANA. “It’s an organic project that will continue to be enhanced over time.”

The Center also features an interactive infographic and multiple downloadable tools such as a 32-page intermodal fact book, a fact sheet and maps.