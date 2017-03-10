APM Terminals Boosts Investment in Gothenburg

APM Terminals Gothenburg has signed an addendum to the original concession agreement with the Port of Gothenburg to invest an additional SEK 250 million (€25 million) through 2024 in Sweden’s largest port.

The new investment will focus upon increasing operational productivity for vessels, improving gate access for trucks and enhanced rail services. The addendum also includes an ambitious volume growth target.

“APM Terminals is proud to partner with the Port of Gothenburg to stimulate Sweden's economic growth and increase the country’s global trade access” said Henrik Kristensen, APM Terminals Gothenburg’s Managing Director.

In October of 2011, APM Terminals was named the winner of the Skandia Container Terminal concession, and started operations in January of 2012 with plans to invest SEK 780 million (€81 million) in infrastructure and equipment upgrades through 2017.

New equipment investments have included two 23-container wide reach super post-panamax STS cranes, two rail-mounted gantry cranes (RMGs), lengthened and additional rail lines, 12 new diesel-electric straddle carriers and other extensive terminal improvements including a new terminal operating system (TOS) and safety upgrades.

Through improved operational efficiency created by these investments, the terminal’s annual rail volume capacity was increased by 50% using two new specialized rail cranes and the completion of an expansion project which added a sixth access track to accommodate three full trains of 750 meters length simultaneously.