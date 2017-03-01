Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Up in January

Related News

Iran Stages Massive Navy Drill in Indian Ocean

Amid rising tensions with the US, Iranian naval forces have launched the final stage of a large-scale drill north of the…

Bangladesh Targets Better Ship Recycling Practices

With an annual gross tonnage capacity of more than 8.8 million, Bangladesh’s ship recycling industry is one of the world’s largest…

Australia, Fiji fix Cyclone damaged navigation equipment

In February 2016, Fiji suffered the devastating effects of Tropical Cyclone Winston. The cyclone caused significant damage…

Keel Laid for USS Frank E. Petersen

The keel of future guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen, Jr. (DDG 121) was ceremoniously laid Feb. 21 at Huntington…

FCI Debuts Compact, High Output Watermaker

Space is a precious commodity on any vessel, even a large one. Making its debut at the Miami International Boat Show, FCI…

DEME Orders World’s Largest Cutter Suction Dredger

Royal IHC said it has been awarded a contract for the design, construction and delivery of a 164m-long, 44,180kW self-propelled…

Wärtsilä, PGS ink Service Deal

Wärtsilä and PGS Geophysical AS have signed a service agreement that makes Wärtsilä the preferred service supplier for engines…

Seadrill Could Be Heading for Bankruptcy

The oil rig owner SeaDrill could be forced into bankruptcy protection soon, if it fails to reach a restructuring agreement with its lenders…