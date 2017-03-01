Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Up in January

Related News
Iran Stages Massive Navy Drill in Indian Ocean
Amid rising tensions with the US, Iranian naval forces have launched the final stage of a large-scale drill north of the…
Bangladesh Targets Better Ship Recycling Practices
With an annual gross tonnage capacity of more than 8.8 million, Bangladesh’s ship recycling industry is one of the world’s largest…
Australia, Fiji fix Cyclone damaged navigation equipment
In February 2016, Fiji suffered the devastating effects of Tropical Cyclone Winston. The cyclone caused significant damage…
Keel Laid for USS Frank E. Petersen
The keel of future guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen, Jr. (DDG 121) was ceremoniously laid Feb. 21 at Huntington…
FCI Debuts Compact, High Output Watermaker
Space is a precious commodity on any vessel, even a large one. Making its debut at the Miami International Boat Show, FCI…
DEME Orders World’s Largest Cutter Suction Dredger
Royal IHC said it has been awarded a contract for the design, construction and delivery of a 164m-long, 44,180kW self-propelled…
Wärtsilä, PGS ink Service Deal
Wärtsilä and PGS Geophysical AS have signed a service agreement that makes Wärtsilä the preferred service supplier for engines…
Seadrill Could Be Heading for Bankruptcy
The oil rig owner SeaDrill could be forced into bankruptcy protection soon, if it fails to reach a restructuring agreement with its lenders…
Popular News
USCG Awards Polar Icebreaker Contracts
The U.S. Coast Guard awarded five firm fixed-price contracts for heavy polar icebreaker design studies and analysis Wednesday.
Keel Laid for USS Frank E. Petersen
The keel of future guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen, Jr. (DDG 121) was ceremoniously laid Feb.
ISS wins global Hurtigruten contract
Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS), the world’s leading maritime and logistics service provider, has won a global port agency contract with Hurtigruten
Multipurpose vessel Adhémar de Saint-Venant launched
AVIC shipyard in Weihai, China launched Jan De Nul Group’s new multipurpose vessel Adhémar de Saint-Venant.