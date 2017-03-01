Marine Link
Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Up in January

March 1, 2017

© johnsroad7 / Adobe Stock

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway totaled 2,468,706 tons in January, an increase of 14.4 percent compared to a year ago, the Lake Carriers’ Association  (LCA) reported.
 
Shipments were 10.3 percent below the month’s 5-year average, howerver.
 
