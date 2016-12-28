Marine Link
Thursday, December 29, 2016

Three New STS Quay Cranes at Khalifa Port

December 28, 2016

Photo: Abu Dhabi Terminals

Photo: Abu Dhabi Terminals

 Abu Dhabi Terminals (ADT) announced the arrival of three of the largest ship-to-shore quay cranes in the world, to accommodate growing volumes and demand at Khalifa Port Container Terminal (KPCT), WAM reports.

 
Transported from China on specially-built vessels, the latest additions complement the current nine STS cranes already operational at the facility.
 
The Super Post Panamax cranes, commissioned from Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co. Ltd. (ZMPC), were delivered on 10 November, 2016, and follow ADT’s recent milestone of five million TEUs being handled at KPCT, since its establishment in 2012.
 
The STS cranes are designed to the highest industry specifications, capable of handling the world’s largest container ships (VLCCs) and will provide an additional capacity of 600,00 TEUs per annum to complete Phase 1 of 2.5 million TEU’s of capacity at the port facility.
 
One of the STS cranes measures 126.5 metres in height and weighs 1,932 tonnes, with an outreach of 65 metres (covering 26 rows) and a lifting capacity of 90 tonnes. This new equipment will ensure continued and sustained cargo growth and provide increased value, efficiency, and speed for Port Khalifa’s customers.
 
Email


Related News

JF Subsea Inspects Shell Oil Rigs with New ROV technique

Photo James Fisher Subsea

James Fisher Subsea (JF Subsea), a world leading subsea services division of James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS), has reduced…

Arpoador Shipyard and Pre-salt FSVs

(Photo: Arpoador Shipyard)

Logistics hubs and Fast Supply Vessels will be key assets in the complex offshore transport solution Petrobras has devised…

Clean Arctic Alliance Praises Move to Phase out HFO Use

Image courtesy Clean Arctic Alliance

Responding to the December 20th joint statement from the United States and Canada, regarding development of a strategy to…

Exhibition on Risk of Oil Pollution from Ships

Image: Collage by Marinelink

The International Group is collaborating with the International Maritime Organization (IMO), International Oil Pollution…

MPI Installs All Turbines at Nordergründe

MPI Enterprise is the newest addition to the company’s WTIV fleet. Photo MPI Offshore

Following the successful installation of the foundations earlier this year, MPI has now informed that their wind turbine…

Catching the Electric Vision

All bets would have been lost if one was to predict that I would never find one of the most advanced and modern workboats…

Popular News

Two Maersk OSVs Sink off of France

A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday two of its offshore oil industry supply vessels sank off the coast of France earlier in the day as they were

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Cameron, a Schlumberger company, today announced the signing of two 10-year pressure control equipment management service contracts on behalf of

Arctic Discovery Shocks Scientists

Arctic Discovery Shocks Scientists

A report from the Washington Post described how high Arctic temperatures had risen by about 36 degrees Fahrenheit last month

Alfa Laval's 100th U-design Scrubber for Grimaldi

Alfa Laval's 100th U-design Scrubber for Grimaldi

The Grimaldi Group has placed orders for seven hybrid Alfa Laval PureSOx systems with U-design scrubbers. The orders are an important milestone

Jobs

Master Unlimited

● Transatlantic Lines LLC

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

● Seattle, WA, USA

Marine Services Director

● Kitsap Transit
Post Resume Employers – Post Jobs
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2016 - Great Ships of 2016

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News