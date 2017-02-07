ABB’s OCTOPUS for Torvald Klaveness vessels

ABB’s OCTOPUS marine software will be installed on three new Torvald Klaveness vessels to help them meet incoming emissions regulations. The OCTOPUS reporting software is compliant with the IMO Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plan (SEEMP) and supports future European Union Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) rules. OCTOPUS gathers information from onboard sensors and gives insight into key performance parameters, such as fuel efficiency, allowing Klaveness to optimize fleet-wide performance.



The purpose of a SEEMP is to establish a mechanism for a company and/or a ship to improve the energy efficiency of a ship's operation. OCTOPUS aids this process by measuring and displaying important vessel fuel consumption and torque related Key Performance Indicators. Data are shown in real time to the operating crew and can also be visualized and further analyzed at the ship-owner's onshore operations department, by using the OCTOPUS fleet portal. In addition, the fleet management tool uses historical data to create benchmarks for future performance and ensure the most efficient profile is used in further operations. For this purpose, Torvald Klaveness’ Fleet Performance Centre will use OCTOPUS to monitor the performance of its ships.



As well as the OCTOPUS software monitoring and reporting functionality, the recently launched Torductor Marine will increase the efficiency of the vessels. This torque measurement system optimizes engine and fuel efficiency of sea-going vessels. Contactless sensors are mounted facing the propeller shaft that sends the information to OCTOPUS, which visualizes the data.



“ABB has a tremendous focus on making sure that our customers meet regulations issued by the European Union and the IMO,” said Juha Koskela, Managing Director of ABB’s marine and ports business. “Our marine software has a vital role to play in meeting regulation and raising efficiency across whole fleets.”



Christian Hovden, Project Manager at Torvald Klaveness said, ‘Klaveness wants to improve the very nature of shipping. Embracing digital technology like ABB’s OCTOPUS Marine Software will help us realize our vision by allowing us to operate our vessels in a more efficient and sustainable way while complying with environmental regulations.”



The three new combination carriers will be built at YZJ Shipyard in China.

