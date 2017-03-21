GTT to Equip Knutsen’s New LNG Carrier

GTT said it has received an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries to equip a new LNG carrier with its Mark III Flex containment system.

Hyundai's shipyard based in Ulsan, South Korea will build the vessel of 180,000 m3 on behalf of the Norwegian shipping company NORSPAN LNG XI AS (Knutsen). Delivery is scheduled in 2019.

Knutsen is a longstanding owner of LNG carriers equipped with membrane technology , with 10 vessels of this type.

GTT records the first LNG carrier order of the year. With its Mark III Flex containment system, GTT said it provides efficient insulation solution able to reduce the daily guaranteed boil-off gas rate to 0.085 percent of tank volume. The Mark and NO ranges have been designed to meet all the transport and storage requirements of liquefied gases.