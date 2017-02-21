New Trawler Launched in Poland

One of the world’s most powerful pelagic vessels launched at Nauta Yard

A launching ceremony for the partly outfitted fishing trawler M/V Voyager took place February 21 at Newbuilding Division of Nauta Shiprepair Yard in Gdańsk, Poland. It will be one of the most powerful fishing vessels in its class.

Voyager is 86.4 m long and 17.8 m wide. The loading capacity is more than 3,200 cubic meters. The trawler will be fishing in the North Atlantic, the area known for its challenging weather. It is precisely for this reason why the ship must have a high power - propulsion system delivering 120 ton bollard pull. Fishing capabilities of the vessel will be further improved by silent operation of the propellers at low propeller rmp. Complete design of the ship was delivered by Norway’s Salt Ship Design.

Voyager has been built for Dannish client – Karstensens Skibsvaerft AS, which has already ordered 17 vessels in Nauta. Voyager Fishing Company from Northern Ireland will be the final owner of the ship.

Presently 10 fishing vessels (including one fully equipped) are under construction in Newbuilding Department of Nauta Shiprepair Yard. Most of them have been building for Karstensens Skibsvaerft AS. Seven of the ordered vessels are planned to be delivered to the owners (one of them to final owner) in 2017. The delivery of next three vessels is planned for QI and QII 2018. Newbuilding Division of Nauta Shiprepair Yard specializes among others in building of modern fishing vessels, research units and service offshore vessels.