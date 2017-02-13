Metal Shark Launches New Website

Louisiana-based shipbuilder Metal Shark has announced the launch of its new website.

The new metalsharkboats.com features an all new design boasting fresh content, increased functionality, and robust search tools that facilitate navigation within the company’s vast product portfolio.

“Metal Shark has expanded its focus to include a diverse range of markets, so we tasked ourselves to create an easily navigable website that allows us to reach the right customers with the right products and message,” explained Josh Stickles, Metal Shark’s vice president of marketing. “Visitors to our website will now be able to quickly locate content that’s relevant to them, within a clean and modern framework that will accommodate future needs and continue to grow along with the company.”

Visitors to the new website are greeted by a full-screen video montage of Metal Shark vessels in action, showcasing key markets including military, law enforcement , fire rescue, pilot, and passenger vessel operators. From the homepage, numerous search options and a visual matrix help visitors drill down through over 125 pages of new content incorporating widespread use of high definition photos and video.

Key features of the website include: