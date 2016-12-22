BOEM Oil and Gas Lease Sale: 48m Acres

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) Director Abigail Ross Hopper announced the bureau will offer more than 48 million acres offshore Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama for oil and gas exploration and development, in a lease sale that will include all available unleased areas in the Central Planning Area (CPA).

“As one of the most productive basins in the world, the Gulf of Mexico remains an important component of our domestic energy strategy to create jobs, foster economic opportunities, and reduce America’s dependence on foreign oil,” Hopper said. “The exploration and development of the Gulf of Mexico’s energy resources will continue to help power our nation and drive our economy.”

BOEM will livestream Central Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 247 on March 22, 2017. Livestreaming the sale enables BOEM to deliver pertinent bid information immediately to a much broader national and international audience. The livestream broadcast will begin at 9 a.m. CST via the BOEM website at www.boem.gov.

The twelfth and final Gulf offshore sale under the Administration’s Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program for 2012-2017 (Five Year Program), this sale builds on the eleven sales previously held in the current Five Year Program, which netted more than $3 billion for American taxpayers, in support of the Administration’s goal of continuing to increase domestic oil and gas production.

Sale 247 includes approximately 9,118 blocks, located from three to about 230 miles offshore, in water depths ranging from 9 to more than 11,115 feet (3 to 3,400 meters).

All terms and conditions for Central Sale 247 are detailed in the Final Notice of Sale information package, which is available at: http://www.boem.gov/Sale-247/. Copies of the FNOS maps can be requested from the Gulf of Mexico Region ’s Public Information Unit at 1201 Elmwood Park Boulevard, New Orleans, LA 70123, or at 800-200-GULF (4853).

The Notice of Availability of the Final Notice of Sale will be available tomorrow for inspection in the Federal Register at: http://www.archives.gov/federal-register/public-inspection/index.html and will be published in the December 27, 2016 Federal Register.