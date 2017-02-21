EU to rule on Maersk-Hamburg Sud Deal by March 27
Maersk, with a fleet of more than 600 ships, would boost its presence in global trade and in Latin America following the takeover of Hamburg Sud.
Reporting by Foo Yun Chee
