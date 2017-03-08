MAN PrimeServ Inks Maintenance Deal with Teekay

MAN Diesel & Turbo’s after-sales division MAN PrimeServ has signed a maintenance contract with Teekay (TK) Shipping, one of the world’s largest marine energy transportation, storage and production companies.

The new EMC (Engine Management Concept) contract is for the maintenance of the Oak Spirit, Creole Spirit and Torben Spirit, sisters from Teekay’s 173,400-m3 LNG carrier series. The agreement covers the provision of spare-parts, maintenance management and the servicing of each vessel’s 2 × 5G70ME-GI (-Gas Injection) dual-fuel main engines.

Jeffrey Ang, Head of CoC – Engines & Marine Systems, Asia Pacific – MAN Diesel & Turbo, said, “This agreement is significant in that it is the first market agreement that PrimeServ has clinched involving our dual-fuel, two-stroke ME-GI engines. Furthermore, with Teekay nominating us as their preferred service provider, this contract will undoubtedly add momentum to our efforts to expand the EMC’s reach within the gas-engine segment.”

According to the terms of the contract, MAN Diesel & Turbo, Copenhagen will deliver maintenance management and spare parts, while MAN Diesel & Turbo, Shanghai will take care of the service provision for the engines.

Jens Seeberg, Head of Retrofit & Upgrade, and Engine Management, further praised the cooperation between the two geographically diverse PrimeServ entities that facilitated the drawing up of the final agreement and called the close relationship between the locations in PrimeServ’s global organization and its headquarters “an essential prerequisite for the EMC concept’s success.”