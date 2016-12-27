Marine Link
Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Navy Foils Piracy Plot in Malacca

December 27, 2016

Photo: The Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL)

Photo: The Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL)

 Indonesian Navy arrested six alleged pirates attempting to hijack a foreign-operated tanker near the Malacca Strait, one of the world’s busiest trade routes,  reports The Jakarta Post.

 
Six suspected pirates operating in the Malacca Straits were caught by Western Fleet Quick Response Team of Tanjung Pinang base on Monday in Batam waters in Riau Islands.
 
The group was suspected of plotting attacks on tankers passing through eastern Malaysia.
 
The Tanjung Pinang Navy base commander, Comm. S. Irawan, said the arrest came about following a tip-off from an informant with information about criminal activities in the Malacca Straits.
 
Irawan said that the team followed it up by intercepting the group at sea. The team managed to detain the boat, which had the six suspects on it. From the six, three are known to have engaged in piracy.
 
Email


Related News

Fourth Submarine in UK’s Astute Class Named

Photo: BAE Systems

The fourth submarine in the Astute class was officially named Audacious during a December 16 ceremony at builder BAE Systems’…

Shipbuilder: 3D Access to Real-time Data in VR+ Module

Photo: Shipbuilder

Shipbuilder has started a real virtual reality (VR) revolution that enables full visual access to new and existing maritime projects.

Gloomy 2017 for Korea Shipyards

3D Image of Logistics Support Vessel HHI to Build Under New Zealand Defence Force’s MSC Project. Photo: Hyundai Heavy Industries

South Korea‘s three majors shipbuilders are forecast to get much fewer orders next year, Yonhap reports quoting industry sources.

Wan Hai Join TBS Service with “K” Line

Photo: Wan Hai Lines Ltd

Taiwan's Wan Hai Lines Ltd will expand further on its already extensive south-east Asia network by joining Thailand-Belawan…

Exhibition on Risk of Oil Pollution from Ships

Image: Collage by Marinelink

The International Group is collaborating with the International Maritime Organization (IMO), International Oil Pollution…

Bibby Offshore Wins Shell Subsea Deal

Barry Macleod, managing director Photo Bibby Offshore

Bibby Offshore, the leading subsea services provider to the oil and gas industry, has this year been awarded two contracts…

Popular News

Forrest Lucas: The 'Every Man' Tycoon

Forrest Lucas: The 'Every Man' Tycoon

Forrest Lucas is a proverbial ‘rags-to-riches’ story, emerging from rural Indiana to build a corporate empire.

Two Maersk OSVs Sink off of France

A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday two of its offshore oil industry supply vessels sank off the coast of France earlier in the day as they were

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Cameron, a Schlumberger company, today announced the signing of two 10-year pressure control equipment management service contracts on behalf of

Arctic Discovery Shocks Scientists

Arctic Discovery Shocks Scientists

A report from the Washington Post described how high Arctic temperatures had risen by about 36 degrees Fahrenheit last month

Jobs

Master Unlimited

● Transatlantic Lines LLC

Marine Services Director

● Kitsap Transit

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

● Seattle, WA, USA
Post Resume Employers – Post Jobs
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2016 - Great Ships of 2016

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News