Navy Foils Piracy Plot in Malacca

Indonesian Navy arrested six alleged pirates attempting to hijack a foreign-operated tanker near the Malacca Strait, one of the world’s busiest trade routes, reports The Jakarta Post.

Six suspected pirates operating in the Malacca Straits were caught by Western Fleet Quick Response Team of Tanjung Pinang base on Monday in Batam waters in Riau Islands.

The group was suspected of plotting attacks on tankers passing through eastern Malaysia.

The Tanjung Pinang Navy base commander, Comm. S. Irawan, said the arrest came about following a tip-off from an informant with information about criminal activities in the Malacca Straits.

Irawan said that the team followed it up by intercepting the group at sea. The team managed to detain the boat, which had the six suspects on it. From the six, three are known to have engaged in piracy.