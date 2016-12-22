Marine Link
Radio Holland's NavCom for Six Malaysian Patrol Crafts

December 22, 2016

  • From Left: Rajalingam (RH Branch Manager), Alastair J Bisset (Chief Executive Officer, Destini Shipbuilding and Engineering) and Dato’ Ashraf Ali (Director, Procurement & Business Development, Destini Shipbuilding and Engineering). (Photo: Radio Holland)
  • Radio Holland Malaysia technicians at the shipyard. (Photo: Radio Holland)
Radio Holland  Malaysia (RHM) secured a contract from Destini Shipbuilding & Engineering for the supply of Navigation and Communication equipment on board of six New Generation Patrol Crafts (NGPC). The vessels are being built for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

The scope of work encompasses detailed design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the Navigation and Communication equipment including the Steering System and Thermal Cameras. The vessels will play an important role in maritime search and rescue operations.


The NGPC’s, which are equipped with the latest technology and design, are being built to replace the older patrol vessels as part of an upgrading program in Malaysia. The vessels are able to achieve a top speed of 24 knots and have a crew capacity of 41. The NGPC will be deployed to patrol the entire Malaysian waters.

Danny Tan, Area Manager for Radio Holland Singapore and Malaysia says: “We are delighted to be a partner of Destini Shipbuilding and Engineering in this project for the MMEA. These state-of-the-art vessels add to the extensive track record of Radio Holland for coastal patrol and surveillance vessels. We are proud of the trust Destini Shipbuilding and Engineering has in Radio Holland to ensure the stringent and comprehensive requirements of MMEA will be met. We are happy to deliver and contribute to MMEA’s surveillance capabilities in preventing crime along the Malaysian waters.”
 

Destini Shipbuilding and Engineering was convinced that Radio Holland Malaysia provided the most cost effective solution and competent engineering team to execute and complete the six projects. The Radio Holland Malaysia team is currently executing the equipment installation on board the vessels, ranging from Sailor, Jotron, Kelvin Hughes, Motorola, Simrad, SAAB, Skipper and FLIR equipment.

 
