Marlink Acquires IT Management Partner Palantir

Marlink has acquired Palantir AS, a Norway-based maritime IT company specializing in remote IT management solutions. The Share Purchase Agreement whereby Marlink acquired 100 percent of Palantir AS shares was completed on March 17, 2017.

Palantir provides IT managers on shore with access to individual vessels or entire fleets for remote support and management of on board IT networks. Marlink and Palantir already collaboratep through a strategic partnership agreement started in September 2014, which has enabled Marlink to deliver integrated IT management services to its Sealink multi-band communications service customers, including Stolt Tankers and CMA CGM.

Palantir’s maritime IT solutions enable shipowners and operators to improve fleet efficiency while reducing maintenance costs through standardization, automation and remote management. Palantir is the company behind the KeepUp@Sea managed IT service, which monitors all IT networks on board a vessel and across a fleet, providing savings by enabling IT staff on shore to detect and address issues remotely. Ship owners benefit from increased uptime and reduced burden on officers on board, in addition to less requirement for travel and physical interventions on IT issues, which supports cost reductions while lowering carbon footprint.

As a complement to Marlink’s Sealink multi-band communications services, KeepUp@Sea has enabled Marlink to expand its offering to shipping companies, providing fleet-wide control of IT network changes and upgrades from shore, ensuring more stability of PCs and equipment on board vessels. The system delivers more IT network uptime on board, providing high availability for diverse ‘smart shipping’ applications that are helping the industry to operate more effectively.

“Together, Marlink, Telemar and Palantir will offer an incredibly diverse service portfolio, supporting the shipping industry with state-of-the art communications, IT and electronics solutions from a single global and highly experienced organization" said Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime, Marlink.

“As the shipping industry is becoming increasingly more focused on data solutions further integration of IT and communications services is a must,” said Arvid Dregelid, President at Palantir AS. “Working as part of the same organization, we bring the ability for Marlink to support the shipping industry with both the satcom and IT side, ensuring that the availability of networks on board matches the reliability of the link between ship and shore.”