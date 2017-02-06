Nakilat assumes Management of Al Dafna

Nakilat has assumed full ship management and operations of Q-Max LNG carrier Al Dafna from STASCo (Shell Trading and Shipping Company Ltd.) with effect from 2 February 2017, as part of the planned and phased transition announced on 19th October 2016.



With a cargo carrying capacity of 266,366 cubic meters, Al Dafna is wholly-owned by Nakilat and chartered by RasGas. The vessel built in South Korea by Samsung Heavy Industries was delivered in October 2009 and has been in service ever since.



Al Dafna is the fifth Q-Max LNG vessel that will come under the management of Nakilat Shipping Qatar Ltd. (NSQL), bringing the total number of vessels managed by NSQL to 13, comprising of 9 LNG and 4 LPG carriers.