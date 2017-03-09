WMU, DNV GL Maritime Academy Partner on New Program

The World Maritime University (WMU) and the DNV GL Maritime Academy have launched a new Postgraduate Diploma in Maritime Safety and Security (MSS) to help people involved in shipping operations, as well as the associated regulatory framework, develop the vital understanding of all of the aspects of safety and security required in today’s complex maritime industry.

“WMU is pleased to offer this invaluable new programme in Maritime Safety and Security with our partners at DNV GL Maritime Academy. The MSS programme directly supports the University’s mission that includes promoting safe, secure and efficient shipping on clean oceans," said Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President of WMU.

Cleopatra added: "Offered by distance learning, it further supports the University’s commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goal Four that aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all. The MSS diploma is designed for experienced maritime experts who are planning a move from on-board to on-shore as well as for people who are already supervising operations. It goes beyond complying with regulations."

"This programme offers a deeper insight and understanding of the development of regulations, their implementation and application in the day to day business operations”, she concluded.

“To offer the industry a holistic programme that covers the most pressing safety issues in shipping, DNV GL has worked very closely with the World Maritime University (WMU) to develop the new Postgraduate Diploma in Maritime Safety and Security," said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO DNV GL – Maritime.

"This collaboration was a natural fit for us, and we are confident that the course combines the best of both organizations – the WMU’s high academic standards and DNV GL’s longstanding technical expertise. At the same time, it supports the maritime safety goals set by the IMO,” Knut added.

The 11-month programme is offered by distance learning utilizing a state-of-the-art e-learning platform.