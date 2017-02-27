Haropa Ports sees double digit maritime trade with India

France-based Haropa port expects maritime trade with India to grow at double digit this calendar year after having reported 7% growth in 2016, said Herve Martel, , CEO - Port of Le Havre & President- HAROPA ports.



“We have received encouraging response from the Indian policy makers as also from port, shipping lines & Indian trade during our four day visit to India and we hope to build upon this momentum with increasing French investments taking place in India,” Martel said at the concluding leg of the multi city road show that took place in Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad and finally in Mumbai. There are over 1,000 French subsidiaries, including Sanofi (SNYNF), Arkema (V1S.MU), Dassault, Alstom, Total (TOTB.F) etc, in India.



The road show has evinced substantial interest with top business conglomerates from India including Maruti Suzuki, Reliance, Arvind, Jubilant and AIA Engineering among others interacting with the French port delegation to make it their Logistic Gateway for exports to Europe, as well as their preferred transshipment hub for their exports to Africa & US, Martel said.



Haropa ports with its "S- One-"Next Gen Single Window Port Community systems from M/s SOGET and ably complemented by French customs has enabled productivity gains for entire logistics community and ensured fluidity along the entire supply chain to ensure clearance of cargo in less than five minutes, thereby bringing down the operational cost for the trade- said Capt Avinash Batra- Chairman Seahorse ship agencies who represent HAROPA Ports in India



A host of dignitaries including Ms Malini Shankar (Director General of Shipping), Shri Neeraj Bansal (Dy Chairman JNPT), Mr.Yves Perrin ( French Consul General -Mumbai) graced the event in Mumbai, along with senior members & stakeholders encompassing the entire Maritime, Trade, Shipping & Logistics fraternity.



The visiting delegation also visited Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Nhava Sheva and held discussions with Chairman JNPT, Dy Chairman JNPT and other senior officials at JNPT, JNCH & CISF with a view to enhance cooperation and facilitate trade growth between JNPT & HAROPA ports and also exchange best practices and solutions to ensure "effective ease of doing business"



In Delhi the delegation held interactive meeting with senior officials in Indian Ports Association and have committed to share the excellent practices at Haropa that facilitates seamless exim logistics to ensure ease of doing business. In Chennai, Mr. P.Raveendran (Chairman Chennai Port Trust) & Mr Bhaskarachar (CMD- Kamarajar Port) graced the event.