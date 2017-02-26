Iran Stages Massive Navy Drill in Indian Ocean

Amid rising tensions with the US, Iranian naval forces have launched the final stage of a large-scale drill north of the Indian Ocean to enhance their defense capabilities, reports PressTV.

Navy Commander Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari announced the beginning of the maneuver, code-named Velayat 95, on Sunday.

The latest exercise, stretching from the Strait of Hormuz and Oman Sea to north of the Indian Ocean, marks the last phase of war games that started in 2016.

The commander said that the war games include electronic warfare, missile tests, intelligence operations, the deployment of submarines, and relief and rescue operations, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported.

Apart from the main drills, Iran’s Navy commando units are conducting special operations in the southeastern Makran region.

The U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet is based in the region and protects shipping lanes in the Gulf and nearby waters.