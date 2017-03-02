Injured Tanker Crewman Medevaced off Texas

Related News

Company to Pay $9.5 Mln for Actions Leading to US Gulf Explosion

Wood Group PSN Inc., a Nevada corporation headquartered in Houston, was ordered to pay $9.5 million in two separate cases involving its conduct in the Gulf of Mexico.

Iran Stages Massive Navy Drill in Indian Ocean

Amid rising tensions with the US, Iranian naval forces have launched the final stage of a large-scale drill north of the…

BOEM : Potential Cook Inlet Lease Sale

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) today announced it plans to offer approximately 1.09 million acres in Cook Inlet…

Modus unveils Saab Sabretooth for cost effective survey, inspection

Modus Seabed Intervention has successfully completed trialling one of the subsea industry’s first commercially available hybrid unmanned underwater vehicles. It…

ECSA Takes Stand in GHG Emissions of Shipping

European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA) regrets that European port and cargo interests have come out in favour…

Damen books DAB Vloot ferry order

The last newbuild order of 2016 for the Damen Shipyards Group was signed on the 31st of December with DAB Vloot of Belgium.

Emas Chiyoda Subsea Files for Bankruptcy

Subsea affiliate of Singapore's Ezra files for U.S. A subsea and offshore contractor affiliate of Ezra Holdings Ltd, a struggling…

C-MAP Appointed Admiralty Distributor

C-MAP has been appointed by the United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO) as an official ADMIRALTY Digital Distributor and SENC Service Provider.