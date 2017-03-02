Marine Link
Thursday, March 2, 2017

Injured Tanker Crewman Medevaced off Texas

March 2, 2017

An injured crewman was medevaced from a Belgian-flagged tanker in the lightering zone between Freeport and Galveston, Texas on Thursday morning.
 
At approximately 6:35 a.m., the agent of the 1,092-foot tanker Ingrid called U.S. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders and reported that the vessel’s chief engineer broke his leg after getting hit with the anchor chain. The ship's master called shortly after and confirmed the engineer required medical attention. 
 
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter aircrew was launched at 8:10 a.m. to medevac the ailing crew member. They arrived on scene and hoisted the man by 9 a.m. 
 
The 35-year-old crewman was taken to University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and transferred in stable condition.
