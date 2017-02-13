GHWBCSG Conducts Strikes from Mediterranean

The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) commenced strike missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) from the eastern Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 13.

Carrier strike groups demonstrate the mobility, flexibility and power projection capability of the Navy's globally-deployed force - anytime, anywhere.

The GHWBCSG operations in the eastern Mediterranean Sea in support of OIR demonstrate the capability of the U.S. Navy to conduct precision strikes on Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) targets from multiple theaters, highlighting the flexibility of the Navy's globally-deployed force.

"The precision strike operations being carried out by the Bush Carrier Strike Group in the eastern Mediterranean Sea continue to demonstrate the tremendous warfighting capability and flexibility of the U.S. Navy, " Vice Adm. Christopher W. Grady, commander, U.S. 6th Fleet said.

He added: "By defeating violent extremists in Iraq and Syria, we are simultaneously supporting two separate geographic combatant commands. We remain committed to defeating Daesh, committed to our allies and partners, and committed to global security."

"The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group brings a credible and mobile strike force that is trained and ready to operate and fight decisively from the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. The flexibility and lethality inherent to this strike group allows the theater commander to employ GHWB across a broad capabilities spectrum, from striking ISIL targets to reassuring allies and solidifying partnerships and ensuring freedom of maritime operations." - Rear Adm. Kenneth R. Whitesell, commander, Carrier Strike Group 2

The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group entered the Mediterranean Sea Feb. 2, and will continue to provide support to allies and partners, deter potential threats and conduct strikes against ISIL operators and infrastructure in support of OIR.

U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, joint and interagency partners in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.