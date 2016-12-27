Marine Link
Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Missing man's Body located in Corpus Christi Bay, Texas

December 27, 2016

Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter Photo USCG

A Coast Guard aircrew found the body of a 61-year-old fisherman Monday, after he was reported missing off Mustang Island earlier in the morning.

The Corpus Christi Police Department notified Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders at 7:35 a.m. The police reported that the man's wife was waiting in the car when he went wade fishing Sunday at about 11 p.m. They reported that she attempted to contact him when he didn't return and she fell asleep waiting for him, calling the police when she awoke.

A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was immediately launched and joined a Corpus Christi Police Department boat, two Nueces County Fire Department boats and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department shore search.

At 3:33 p.m., the helicopter crew sighted the unresponsive man's body in the water. A Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 29-foot response boat crew arrived on scene and stayed with his body until the Nueces County Fire Department arrived for recovery and transport back to shore.

