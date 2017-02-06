Panama Canal Sets Monthly Tonnage Record
In January 2017, the Panama Canal set a new monthly tonnage record of 36.1 million Panama Canal tons (PC/UMS), with the transit of 1,260 ships through both the Expanded and original locks.
