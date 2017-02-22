US-flag Cargo Movement on Lakes Little Changed in January

Related News
US Decommissions USS Enterprise
The aircraft carrier, USS Enterprise (CVN 65), was decommissioned during a ceremony held in the ship's hangar bay, Feb. 3, says a Navy press release.
K Line’s CO2 Reduction Targets on Track
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (K Line) has announced that its CO2 reduction targets have been approved as "scientifically consistent"…
Navionics charts in iNavX In-App Chart Store Available
iNavX, the benchmark marine navigation mobile application, announced today, in partnership with Fugawi and Navionics, the…
BAE Systems Announces New Submarine Construction Training Facility
Sir Michael Fallon MP, Secretary of State for Defence, visited BAE Systems Submarines today where he learnt about the Company's…
Reach Subsea Enters Survey Deal for Edda Fonn
Norwegian owner of offshore inspection vessels Reach Subsea has secured a contract for its Edda Fonn vessel. According to Reach Subsea…
SSBN Launches Fleet Ballistic Missiles
An Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine assigned to Submarine Group 9 completed a Follow-on Commander's Evaluation Test (FCET) Feb.
C-MAP Appointed Admiralty Distributor
C-MAP has been appointed by the United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO) as an official ADMIRALTY Digital Distributor and SENC Service Provider.
Vard design Survey vessel for South African Navy
Offering the Vard Marine 9 105 Hydrographic/Oceanographic Survey vessel design, Southern African Shipyards, located in Durban, S.A.
Popular News
Lift Boat Crew Rescued in US Gulf
Four crewmembers aboard the lift boat Superior Trust were rescued after the vessel became unstable near Southwest Pass, La., Wednesday. U.S.
Eighth Lamprell Rig for NDC
Lamprell announces the completion of construction on a further jackup drilling rig, the “Al Hudairiyat”, and its delivery to Abu Dhabi’s National
Kongsberg Maritime: Reshaping Underwater Operations
Eelume AS has released the first live video footage of its game changing take on underwater intervention vehicles.
World’s Largest Plug-in Hybrid Vessel Ordered
Color Line and Ulstein sign a firm contract on construction of the world’s largest plug-in hybrid vessel. Ulstein said it has won a contract to