Marine Link
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

US-flag Cargo Movement on Lakes Little Changed in January

February 22, 2017

U.S.-flag Great Lakes freighters (lakers) moved 2.1 million tons of dry-bulk cargo in January, a decrease of 125,000 tons compared to a year ago, according to the Lake Carriers’ Association  (LCA).
 
This January’s float was down nearly a quarter from the month’s five-year average, LCA noted.
 
Iron ore cargos for steel production increased by 120,000 tons, but coal cargos, mostly for power generation, dipped by 17,000 tons. No limestone was loaded in January.
