ROTC Trains Maritime Staff of Emodraga in Mozambique

Empresa Moçambicana de Dragagens E.P. has recently formed some of its maritime people so that they are trained according to the standards and requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and STCW Convention (Convention – Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers).

Recognizing the importance of professional training, not only in the valuation of human capital, but also to create conditions that allow a safe maritime activity, EMODRAGA, E.P. found in the Mozambican training company ROTC, Lda., legally accredited by INAMAR in Mozambique , the ideal partner capable to ensure the responsibility of training EMODRAGA’s seafarers.

The company is committed to ensure and effectively implement the internationally requirements for seafarers as a major impact on safeguarding human’s life and the environment.

"Training of staff is fundamental and a priority in a constantly evolving industry, and EMODRAGA's services and activities must follow this dynamic. EMODRAGA is committed to ensure that its employees receive continuous and specialized training, due (not only) to the complexity of the work they perform and the equipment they operate, as well as the risks and stress to which they are subjected in their day-by-day activity", explains Simões Tomás Francisco, Executive Director of EMODRAGA, E.P. and responsible for Production / Operations.

ROTC is a joint venture of companies: Portbiq, Lda., Workships Contractors BV, Moçambique Soluções e Equipamentos, Lda. and STC-Group Holding BV, which is proud to be one of the largest institutions in the world in the areas of education, Training, technical assistance and research, with offices and centres of excellence around the world.

Certification and accreditation of the ROTC is in accordance with national and international law and guarantees IMO’s requirements and the standards of the Convention STCW (Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers).

"It is essential that the standards required by the STCW Convention on ensuring the professional competencies of seafarers are followed by companies in Mozambique to ensure the safety and protection of human’s life at sea, environmental damage and the mitigation of the negative effects. ROTC's mission is to promote the training of excellence, contributing for the implementation of good practices and ensuring that IMO (International Maritime Organization) recommendations are complied with", says Célia André, General Manager -ROTC.