Raymarine Launches Axiom-new multifunction navigation system

Raymarine announces an all-new family of Raymarine MFDs called Axiom, game-changers poised to shake up the marine electronics industry.



Consider the Merriam-Webster definition of “axiom”: “a statement accepted as true as the basis for argument or inference” or “an established rule or principle or a self-evident truth.” The word is derived from the Greek axios and Latin axioma meaning “something worthy.”



Indeed, ‘AXIOM’ is the perfect name for Raymarine’s powerful new multifunction navigation system. With available built-in RealVision 3D sonar, the all new LightHouse 3 operating system, and blazing quad-core performance, AXIOM represents an entirely new paradigm of navigational and fish-finding performance.



The Raymarine Axiom MFD family features lifelike imagery via Raymarine’s exclusive RealVision 3D for superior underwater fish and structure identification. The new rugged, all-glass touch screens are available in 7-, 9-, and 12.1-inch display sizes and come pre-installed with Raymarine’s new LightHouse 3 operating system. Combined with Axiom’s fast quad core processor, LightHouse 3 delivers an intuitive and powerful navigation experience through a redesigned interface that is quick to learn and easy to personalize.



NEW RealVision 3D Sonar



RealVision 3D Sonar represents technology anglers have been asking for since day one – the ability to see what’s below, behind, and to the sides of the boat, all at once and in three-dimensions. With blazing quad-core processor performance, RealVision 3D displays the entire underwater world—including structure, cover, fish and forage—in stunning detail. The user can readily pan, tilt and zoom the 3D image to examine from any angle, even from unique POVs like standing on the lake bottom and looking up to the bottom of the boat.



See a piece of cover you want to explore? Or perhaps a large group of bottom-hugging fish or roaming pelagics? A simple tap on the point-of-interest anywhere in the three-dimensional space allows easy waypointing that appears immediately in chart view.



Yes, via Axiom, Raymarine brings anglers a whole new way of looking at underwater data and endless customization to meet individual needs, all from one all-inclusive transducer, no black box required.



RealVision 3D transducers combine CHIRP DownVision, CHIRP SideVision, High Frequency CHIRP, and RealVision 3D into a single transducer housing. Additionally, Raymarine’s gyro-stabilized sonar technology compensates for boat movement, delivering life-like 3D sonar imagery. With settings up to 300 feet left and right and up to 300 feet deep, surveying entire water bodies has never been easier and faster.



Second only to draining a lake, RealVision 3D finally gives anglers, divers, search and rescue teams, and boaters a true, easy-to-understand view of bottom topography, debris, and fish. The missing link between sonar, chartplotting, and side- and down-looking technologies has arrived, providing users with a comprehensive and true representation of what’s below.



State-of-the-art OS and Hardware



Raymarine engineers listened to customers who asked for a more powerful and intuitive user experience. The result? LightHouse 3, a fast, fluid, and easy-to-use interface that puts you in complete command with just a few touches. LightHouse LiveView Menu Controls allow users to easily customize the chart and see the navigation display change in real time. The addition of Smart Context Windows and New Chart Modes provide uncluttered menus with quick access to Simple, Detailed, and Fishing chart modes.



One feature of marine electronics often overlooked is the processor, which dictates the speed and ease when running numerous features at once. At the heart of each Axiom unit is an integral piece of hardware: a quad-core CPU. This allows the user to boot up quickly, as well run numerous screen views simultaneously with multiple windows, databoxes, real-time adjustments, all while Axiom is running numerous background tasks.