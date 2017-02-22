Navionics charts in iNavX In-App Chart Store Available

iNavX, the benchmark marine navigation mobile application, announced today, in partnership with Fugawi and Navionics, the availability of Navionics charts in the iNavX In-App Chart Store. This is a first for the industry, and iNavX is the only independent marine navigation app to offer Navionics charts to its users.



“When it comes to crucial navigation information, boaters’ decisions about what apps, electronics and charts they use can be as varied and personal as the foul weather gear they wear to keep them dry,” said Shaun Steingold, CEO, NavX Studios. “The most respected name in electronic charting and cartography is Navionics and we are proud to be the only independent marine navigation app to offer our users one touch in-app purchase and download of the award-winning Navionics marine charts and maps. iNavX gives boaters tons of features, but we also give them a choice –the most powerful capability of any handheld navigation system.”



“We accept no compromises in both the products we produce and the business partnerships we enter into,” said Don Black, senior vice president of global sales and marketing at Navionics. “iNavX has demonstrated that they share our high standards and offer users a powerful and feature-rich platform. Boaters will appreciate that our charts can now easily be downloaded and used in iNavX, the premier handheld navigation system.”



iNavX is the leading marine navigation app and the only marine navigation app that delivers hundreds of charts andfeatures to sailors, boaters and anglers. The perfect marine navigation chartplotter that also fits in the palm of your hand, iNavX can be used as a chartplotter, a toolkit or as a redundancy system.



The feature-rich app is capable of displaying current position in real-time using a mobile device's built-in GPS, as well as plotting course, bearing and waypoints. Supporting NMEA data over TCP/IP, iNavX also integrates with external GPS, AIS receivers and transponders, and networked instruments including depth, speed, wind, engine data, and batteryvoltage meters.Users can easily manipulate data by panning, zooming and rotating charts, as well as downloading GRIB weather forecasts.



“We have been deeply involved in the integration of these best-in-class products,” said Robin Martel, president, Fugawi.“By bringing together the most popular electronic cartography and the most feature-rich navigation platform, users of iNavX will never need to look for another solution again.”



