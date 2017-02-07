Norwegian Cruise Line Extends US-Cuba Sailings

Norwegian Cruise Line said it will add additional weekly roundtrip cruises from Miami to Cuba aboard Norwegian Sky, the largest vessel sailing to Cuba.

Together with the five previously announced cruises scheduled in May 2017, these 25 additional cruises will start in June 2017 and run through December 2017.

Noting “great demand” for sailings to Cuba, Norwegian Cruise Line president and chief executive officer Andy Stuart said NCL is the first cruise line able to offer weekly sailings from Miami to Cuba through the fall of 2017 with overnights Havana.