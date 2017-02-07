Marine Link
Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Norwegian Cruise Line Extends US-Cuba Sailings

February 7, 2017

Norwegian Sky (Photo: NCL)

Norwegian Sky (Photo: NCL)

Norwegian Cruise Line said it will add additional weekly roundtrip cruises from Miami to Cuba aboard Norwegian Sky, the largest vessel sailing to Cuba.

 
Together with the five previously announced cruises scheduled in May 2017, these 25 additional cruises will start in June 2017 and run through December 2017.
 
Noting “great demand” for sailings to Cuba, Norwegian Cruise Line president and chief executive officer Andy Stuart said NCL is the first cruise line able to offer weekly sailings from Miami to Cuba through the fall of 2017 with overnights Havana.
 
Norwegian Sky will sail four-day roundtrip cruises from Miami each Monday, featuring an overnight stay in Havana as well as a call on Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian’s private island in the Bahamas.

Norwegian Sky
Length Overall: 848 feet
Registered Gross Tonnage: 77,104
Guest Capagity: 2,004
Ship Crew: 899
Max Beam: 123 feet
Year Built: 1999
Year Refurbished: 2013
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2017 - The Ship Repair & Conversion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News