Marine Link
Tuesday, February 21, 2017

ABS Issues First Cyber Safety Notation

February 21, 2017

© Maksim Kabakou / Adobe Stock

© Maksim Kabakou / Adobe Stock

ABS said it has issued its first notation for the ABS Guide for Cybersecurity Implementation for the marine and offshore Industries. 

 
“The focus on cyber safety is increasing, and that is changing the expectations industry has for classification services,” explained ABS Chairman, President and CEO, Christopher J. Wiernicki." ABS is ahead of the curve in tackling this fast moving challenge, creating actionable guidance and helping clients protect themselves against cyber threats.” 
 
The ABS CyberSafety program is aimed at mitigating the risk of cybersecurity-related conditions or incidents that could negatively affect operations. Awarding the CS1 notation (Asset, Basic-level, Informed Cybersecurity Implementation) is a significant industry first and underscores ABS’ leadership in addressing cybersecurity. 
 
The ABS team worked closely with the client, reviewing and assessing cybersecurity documentation and the cybersecurity system to more effectively protect industrial control systems from a cybersecurity-related incident or failure on their offshore assets. 
 
“Awarding the first industry notation for cybersecurity is a significant achievement,” said ABS Chief Technology Officer, Howard Fireman. “ABS continues to set the standards for maritime cyber safety. Our team understands the criticality of cybersecurity to the offshore industry and is developing solutions that address concerns across the broad maritime industry.” 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News