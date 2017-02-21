ABS Issues First Cyber Safety Notation

ABS said it has issued its first notation for the ABS Guide for Cybersecurity Implementation for the marine and offshore Industries.

“The focus on cyber safety is increasing, and that is changing the expectations industry has for classification services ,” explained ABS Chairman, President and CEO, Christopher J. Wiernicki." ABS is ahead of the curve in tackling this fast moving challenge, creating actionable guidance and helping clients protect themselves against cyber threats.”

The ABS CyberSafety program is aimed at mitigating the risk of cybersecurity-related conditions or incidents that could negatively affect operations. Awarding the CS1 notation (Asset, Basic-level, Informed Cybersecurity Implementation) is a significant industry first and underscores ABS’ leadership in addressing cybersecurity.

The ABS team worked closely with the client, reviewing and assessing cybersecurity documentation and the cybersecurity system to more effectively protect industrial control systems from a cybersecurity-related incident or failure on their offshore assets.