Marine Link
Thursday, February 9, 2017

Two Offshore Vessels Join DOF Fleet

February 8, 2017

  • Olympic Commander will be renamed Skandi Darwin (Photo: Olympic Shipping)
  • Olympic Hera will be renamed Skandi Hera (Photo: Olympic Shipping)
  • Olympic Commander will be renamed Skandi Darwin (Photo: Olympic Shipping) Olympic Commander will be renamed Skandi Darwin (Photo: Olympic Shipping)
  • Olympic Hera will be renamed Skandi Hera (Photo: Olympic Shipping) Olympic Hera will be renamed Skandi Hera (Photo: Olympic Shipping)

The DOF Group said a Norwegian limited company not owned by DOF has signed an agreement with Olympic Shipping to purchase two vessels, Olympic Commander and Olympic Hera.

 
DOF and the new owner have entered into an agreement for management and operation of the two vessels, and DOF has an option to purchase the vessels at a price corresponding to the outstanding debt or approximately 50-60 percent of historical build costs.
 
In a statement, DOF Group CEO Mons S. Aase said, “The agreement reflects the challenging market conditions, but we see it as a vote of confidence in our global organization to be asked to manage and operate these vessels.”
 
The subsea vessel Olympic Commander will be renamed Skandi Darwin, and she will be used by DOF on the Shell Prelude IMR contract in the Asia Pacific region.
 
“Skandi Darwin is a perfect vessel for the Shell Prelude contract in the Asia Pacific region,” Aase  said.
 
Olympic Hera is an Anchor Handling Tug Supply and Offshore Construction Vessel, and she will be renamed Skandi Hera.
 
Aase said, “Skandi Hera is a strategically important addition to our fleet. She can serve both as an AHTS vessel and a subsea vessel, and since most of our similar vessels are on long term contracts in Brazil, she will give us good exposure to the same markets in other regions.”
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2017 - The Ship Repair & Conversion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News