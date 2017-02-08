Two Offshore Vessels Join DOF Fleet

The DOF Group said a Norwegian limited company not owned by DOF has signed an agreement with Olympic Shipping to purchase two vessels, Olympic Commander and Olympic Hera.

DOF and the new owner have entered into an agreement for management and operation of the two vessels, and DOF has an option to purchase the vessels at a price corresponding to the outstanding debt or approximately 50-60 percent of historical build costs.

In a statement, DOF Group CEO Mons S. Aase said, “The agreement reflects the challenging market conditions, but we see it as a vote of confidence in our global organization to be asked to manage and operate these vessels.”

The subsea vessel Olympic Commander will be renamed Skandi Darwin, and she will be used by DOF on the Shell Prelude IMR contract in the Asia Pacific region

“Skandi Darwin is a perfect vessel for the Shell Prelude contract in the Asia Pacific region,” Aase said.

Olympic Hera is an Anchor Handling Tug Supply and Offshore Construction Vessel, and she will be renamed Skandi Hera.