Monday, December 26, 2016

Qatargas starts operations at Laffan Refinery 2

December 25, 2016

Photo: Qatargas Operating Company Limited

 Qatargas, the world's largest LNG producer, announced the commercial start-up of Laffan Refinery 2, marking a major milestone in the expansion of refining capacity in the State of Qatar. 

 
The project will refine 146,000 barrels per day of condensate from the North Field, the largest non-associated natural gas reserve in the world.
 
Laffan Refinery 2 produces low Sulfur Euro-V specifications products such as Naphtha, Jet-A1, Ultra low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD), Propane and Butane for local and international markets. 
 
Alongside Laffan Refinery 1, this new facility is strategically important due to its role in diversifying Qatar’s energy mix, which will double the existing production capacity.
 
Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar Petroleum President and CEO, and Chairman of Qatargas Board of Directors, described the commercial start-up of Laffan Refinery 2 as “an important and strategic milestone for the unparalleled Qatargas facilities, which underscores its ability to safely execute and operate world-class facilities in support of the economic and social development of the State of Qatar.”
 
Mr. Al-Kaabi said: “The expansion of the existing capacity has been implemented within the framework of an integrated plan to develop the oil and gas industry in Qatar and to diversify the utilization of our natural resources as well as to meet current and future needs of the domestic market of high-quality petroleum products, all in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 as guided by the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar.”
 
On his part, Khalid Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Qatargas Chief Executive Officer, said: “Qatargas is delighted to announce the successful commercial start-up of Laffan Refinery 2. At Qatargas, we are proud to deliver innovative facilities such as Laffan Refinery 2 – facilities which add significant value to the natural resources of the State of Qatar. This achievement is a clear demonstration of Qatargas’ commitment to diversify the utilization of the State of Qatar’s hydrocarbon reserves.”
 
Qatargas, the World’s Premier LNG Company, operates the refinery on behalf of the shareholders: Qatar Petroleum (84%), Total (10%), Cosmo (2%), Idemitsu (2%), Mitsui (1%) and Marubeni (MARUF) (1%).
 
