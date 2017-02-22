China Orders 100 Loader Cranes from Hiab

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has signed a contract to supply a minimum of 100 HIAB light-range loader cranes for a leading wind turbine manufacturer in China.

The order with a value of approximately EUR 1.5 million was received at the end of January 2017.

The loader cranes for nacelle service are used when lifting service and maintenance parts up to the wind turbines. The agreement also includes training for operators and service personnel. Offshore wind energy is a booming industry where Asia is one of the major growth areas.

Peter Krimm, responsible for Hiab business with OEMs & Truck Manufacturers, says: "Our focus is on providing for the customer a high performing and industry leading safe crane and winch concept, when the challenge is to work with a winch with lifting height of about 100 metres in the tough and windy offshore conditions."

"We appreciate the good communication with Hiab and the highest quality we get with the product. Safety is for us the first priority and Hiab always puts an emphasis on providing cranes with the highest safety standards in the industry," says the customer representative.

The equipment will be delivered throughout 2017.