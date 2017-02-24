MOL to Restructure Organization

The Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd (MOL) will restructure its organization effective April 1, says a press statement from the company.

MOL is establishing the Product Transport Business Unit, under which much of the carrier and port divisions will reside. It has also submitted an application to establish a logistics subsidiary in India.

The company will establish the Product Transport Business Unit to create the cross-sectional system “One MOL” to promote businesses in the product transport field and further meet customer needs.

The company will establish the One MOL Business Strategy Execution Office in the Corporate Planning Division as an organization that engages in division/area cross-sectional business promotion, based on global business strategies and strategic initiatives, that uses Business Intelligence (BI) in an integrated fashion.

In addition, it will abolish the Research Office, and transfer its function to the One MOL Business Strategy Execution Office and other business divisions.

The company will establish the Bunker Business Office as an independent office within the Energy Transport Business Unit. It will be an organization that purchases and prepares bunker oil and lubricant, establishes mid- and long-term policies to procure

The company will transfer the group that is responsible for LNG carrier projects in Russia and China, to the LNG Carrier Division, and restructure the Offshore & LNG Project Division to be an organization that engages in intensive efforts to expand offshore business. Accordingly, the Offshore & LNG Project Division will be renamed as the Offshore Project Division.