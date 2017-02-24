US Detains 2 Panama-flagged Bulkers

Two Panama-flagged bulk carriers were detained in the U.S. on February 23, 2017, after substandard safety issues discovered during routine exams aboard the vessels along the Columbia and Willamette Rivers.

The Atlantic Ruby, a 590-foot bulk carrier was boarded in Portland on February 23, after Port State Control Officers detected the SOLAS deficiencies. U.S. Coast Guard inspectors found the fixed fire extinguishing system was improperly serviced, with the time delays left disconnected. The time delay ensures personnel inside a room are able to escape before the fixed fire extinguishing agent is released.

A separate Port State Control exam conducted in Kalama onboard the Amber L, a 609-foot bulk carrier, identified several safety discrepancies. Inspectors found cooling water leaking from the main engine and multiple issues with the vessel's steering system.

The Atlantic Ruby and the Amber L will remain in the Columbia River Captain of the Port zone until the discrepancies are corrected.