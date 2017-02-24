US Detains 2 Panama-flagged Bulkers
Two Panama-flagged bulk carriers were detained in the U.S. on February 23, 2017, after substandard safety issues discovered during routine exams aboard the vessels along the Columbia and Willamette Rivers.
