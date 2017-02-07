India Seeks Greater Belgian Participation in the Maritime Sector
Indian Minister of Shipping Nitin Gadkari met the Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo, in Mumbai to discuss bilateral issues concerning the maritime sector.
