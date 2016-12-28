Marine Link
Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Search Called off for Cruise Passenger off New Jersey

December 28, 2016

Queen Mary 2 (File photo: Cunard)

Queen Mary 2 (File photo: Cunard)

The U.S. Coast Guard has called off a search for a woman who went missing from the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship off the coast of New Jersey over the Christmas holiday weekend, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
 
The 74-year-old passenger was reported missing in the early hours of Friday about 100 nautical miles (185 km) southeast of Atlantic City, said Petty Officer David Micallef.
 
It was not immediately clear how the woman disappeared from the Caribbean-bound ship, which is operated by Cunard Cruise Line, a unit of Carnival Corp.
 
The woman was presumed overboard, Cunard said in a statement to local media. "Cunard's care team is offering every support to the family," the statement said. A spokeswoman could not immediately be reached.
 
The Coast Guard launched a search from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, with a C-130 plane and an HH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, and covered hundreds of nautical square miles, but called it off at darkness on Friday, Micallef said.
 
The ship helped in the search, returning to the position where the woman was reported missing, he said. It had left New York City hours before she disappeared, and resumed its course for St. Maarten, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.
 
 
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Email


Related News

China Seizes US Underwater Drone in South China Sea

A Chinese warship has seized an underwater drone deployed by a U.S. oceanographic vessel in the South China Sea, triggering a formal diplomatic protest and a demand for its return, U.S.

ORCA Pilot Chart Mapper: Pilot Chart within Seconds

(Photo: SevenCs)

ORCA Pilot Chart Mapper is a new tool for SevenCs PPU software, ORCA Pilot G2. The product is developed to make Pilots more independent…

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Logo

Cameron, a Schlumberger company, today announced the signing of two 10-year pressure control equipment management service…

Russian Navy to Get Two Subs

Photo: US Naval Institute

In recent years, Russia has been putting many efforts in building a modern-day nuclear submarine fleet. The Russian Navy…

NYK to Jointly Own LNG Carrier for Cameron Project

New liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel for the Cameron LNG project photo NYK

NYK, the Mitsubishi Corporation (MC), Toho LNG Shipping Co., Ltd. (Toho LNG Shipping), and Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

Egypt Gets its First German Submarine

The HDW Class 209/1400mod submarine. Photo: ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems GmbH

The Egyptian Navy has officially received its first Type-209/1400 submarine at the German city of Kiel to support the naval troops…

Popular News

Two Maersk OSVs Sink off of France

A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday two of its offshore oil industry supply vessels sank off the coast of France earlier in the day as they were

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Cameron, a Schlumberger company, today announced the signing of two 10-year pressure control equipment management service contracts on behalf of

Arctic Discovery Shocks Scientists

Arctic Discovery Shocks Scientists

A report from the Washington Post described how high Arctic temperatures had risen by about 36 degrees Fahrenheit last month

Alfa Laval's 100th U-design Scrubber for Grimaldi

Alfa Laval's 100th U-design Scrubber for Grimaldi

The Grimaldi Group has placed orders for seven hybrid Alfa Laval PureSOx systems with U-design scrubbers. The orders are an important milestone

Jobs

Master Unlimited

● Transatlantic Lines LLC

Marine Services Director

● Kitsap Transit

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

● Seattle, WA, USA
Post Resume Employers – Post Jobs
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2016 - Great Ships of 2016

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News