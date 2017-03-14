JNPCT Achieves Record Performance

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal (JNPCT) handled 14,29,936 TEUS of cargo till March 7 as compared to 14,29,277 TEUs, registering a growth of 7.6 per cent.

"JNPCT, one of the four terminals at JNPort which is directly managed by Port authority, handled 14,29,936 TEUS (Twenty Foot Equivalent Unit) till March 7, surpassing last year record of 14,29,277 TEUs and registering 7.6 per cent YoY growth in cargo throughput," the Ministry of Shipping said in a statement.

In a major attempt to rise above conventional standards and achieve high benchmarks, the Port owned container terminal has taken series of measures for improving productivity parameters leading to record achievement.

For the month of Feb’17 the berth productivity was 73.37 moves/hr recording 13% growth over LY avg of 64.98 moves/hr. Deployment of adequate number of cranes according to the parcel/window size and the Initiative of ‘Identifying Champions’ proved very effective in motivating individuals and the team in achieving the overall terminal target.

As a result, there has been drastic reduction of shift change time thus helping in increasing the crane productivity from the regular 16 moves/hr to 20 moves/hr and efforts are on to further improve to 22 moves/hr for faster handling of containers.

JNPT management congratulated the entire team of JNPCT for this record performance and thanked all the stakeholders for their continued support in achieving this feat.