Marine Link
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

JNPCT Achieves Record Performance

March 14, 2017

Photo: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal

Photo: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal

 Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal (JNPCT) handled 14,29,936 TEUS of cargo till March 7 as compared to 14,29,277 TEUs, registering a growth of 7.6 per cent.

 
"JNPCT, one of the four terminals at JNPort which is directly managed by Port authority, handled 14,29,936 TEUS (Twenty Foot Equivalent Unit) till March 7, surpassing last year record of 14,29,277 TEUs and registering 7.6 per cent YoY growth in cargo throughput," the Ministry of Shipping said in a statement.
 
In a major attempt to rise above conventional standards and achieve high benchmarks, the Port owned container terminal has taken series of measures for improving productivity parameters leading to record achievement. 
 
For the month of Feb’17 the berth productivity was 73.37 moves/hr recording 13% growth over LY avg of 64.98 moves/hr. Deployment of adequate number of cranes according to the parcel/window size and the Initiative of ‘Identifying Champions’ proved very effective in motivating individuals and the team in achieving the overall terminal target. 
 
As a result, there has been drastic reduction of shift change time thus helping in increasing the crane productivity from the regular 16 moves/hr to 20 moves/hr and efforts are on to further improve to 22 moves/hr for faster handling of containers. 
 
JNPT management congratulated the entire team of JNPCT for this record performance and thanked all the stakeholders for their continued support in achieving this feat. 
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Mar 2017 - The Green Marine Technology Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News