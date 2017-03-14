Wärtsilä to Optimize Performance for Songa Offshore Drill Rigs

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a five-year technical management and services agreement with Songa Offshore for four Cat-D type semi-submersible drilling rigs operating in the North Sea. Through the partnership with Wärtsilä, Songa Offshore ensures optimal performance and maximum availability of the Wärtsilä engines and thrusters on board the drilling rigs, which operate in extremely harsh conditions. This is possible with real-time knowledge of the actual condition of the equipment, provided by Wärtsilä's digital offering.



Under the agreement, signed in December 2016, Wärtsilä offers Songa Offshore dynamic maintenance planning and inspections, real-time condition monitoring of engines and thrusters as well as equipment analysis reports. Improved maintenance scheduling leads to better predictability and improved cost efficiency.



The agreement concerns four of the customer's rigs: Songa Equinox, Songa Encourage, Songa Endurance and Songa Enabler. Each rig is equipped with six Wärtsilä 32 engines. Two of the rigs have six Wärtsilä FS3500 steerable thrusters, and two have six Wärtsilä FS3510 steerable thrusters. The rig type is designed for efficient year-round drilling, completion, testing and intervention operations in harsh conditions.



Wärtsilä Genius offering provides flexibility

The agreement also covers solutions from the Wärtsilä Genius portfolio of digital services. With Condition Based Maintenance (CBM), Wärtsilä continuously monitors the condition of the Wärtsilä 32 engines installed on the rigs. The data is carefully analysed by Wärtsilä to determine service and maintenance needs. This can ensure the optimal performance of the engines and may reduce operating costs.



In addition, the agreement includes the Wärtsilä Propulsion Condition Monitoring Service (PCMS), which provides the customer with real-time advice and periodic reports concerning the condition of the steerable thrusters, as well as information necessary for efficient maintenance planning. With Wärtsilä PCMS, customers can enhance the availability, reliability and profitability of their installations, whilst also reducing risks to their assets.



"The agreement helps Songa Offshore maximize the availability of the Wärtsilä engines and thrusters on our four Cat-D rigs. Reliability of the engines and thrusters as well as real-time knowledge of the actual condition of the equipment are crucial to our operations, and this is also a part of Songa Offshore's Class on Location strategy and continuous class project," says Geir Arne Rolland, Head of Asset Maintenance, Songa Offshore.