iSURVEY Bags rig positioning, surveying contract with Shell

iSURVEY has secured a non exclusive call-off contract with Shell UK Ltd, Shell NAM, Norske Shell and Shell E&P Ireland for the provision of rig positioning and surveying services.



With an effective date of 1 January 2017, the three year contract, which has the option of up to two, one year extensions, will see iSURVEY provide non exclusive rig and surface positioning services, subsurface positioning and dimensional control and platform surveys to Shell’s mobile offshore drilling units.



Andrew McMurtrie, managing director of iSURVEY Offshore Limited said: “This is a significant win for iSURVEY in what has been a challenging time for the entire market. We are pleased that our capabilities and service offering have been recognised by Shell, proving our reputation in offshore positioning within the European markets, and is testament to our highly skilled and experienced team.



“We look forward to supporting Shell’s operations, and intend to use this positive development as a springboard for growth throughout 2017 and beyond.”



