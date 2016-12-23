Marine Link
Saturday, December 24, 2016

New Bunkering Procedures in Singapore

December 23, 2016

A pic from LNG Bunkering Roundtable. Photo: MPA

A pic from LNG Bunkering Roundtable. Photo: MPA

 The Standard Club has quoted a  a circular earlier this year by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) for the mandatory use of the mass flow metering (MFM) system for marine fuel oil (MFO) deliveries in Singapore with effect from 1 January 2017.

 
The circular covers the set of core requirements for metering system qualification, installation, testing, procedures and documentation for MFO deliveries via the MFM system in the port of Singapore. 
 
From 1 June 2016, all bunker suppliers, bunker craft operators and bunker surveyors are already required to comply with the requirements and procedures of TR 48:2015 for all MFO deliveries via the MFM system in the Port of Singapore.
 
The technical reference (TR 48:2015) sets out clear requirements for measurement and system integrity that provides a fair basis for custody transfer between the bunker supplier and bunker buyer in Singapore.
 
Email


Related News

Swire Seabed Buys Fourth Subsea Vessel

Seabed Worker ROV Photo Swire Seabed

Subsea operations specialist, Swire Seabed AS has taken delivery of its fourth subsea vessel, Seabed Constructor. Swire Seabed…

Executive Changes at Caterpillar

Tom Pellette is appointed Caterpillar Inc.'s group president of Energy & Transportation. Photo Caterpillar

Following the previous announcement that Jim Umpleby will become Caterpillar’s Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2017, Caterpillar Inc.

ECSA Adopts Position on European Policy for Arctic

Photo: European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA)

European shipowners welcomed earlier this year the adoption of the integrated European Union policy for the Arctic region.

China Seizes US Underwater Drone in South China Sea

A Chinese warship has seized an underwater drone deployed by a U.S. oceanographic vessel in the South China Sea, triggering a formal diplomatic protest and a demand for its return, U.S.

DMA's New Online System for Seafarers

Pic: Danish Maritime Authority

From 2 January 2017, Notices to Mariners will be available via a new and improved online system that also presents navigation…

Pacific Islands for Energy Efficiency

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

An energy efficiency workshop for Pacific Island countries and territories has been held in Port Vila, Vanuatu (12-14 December).

Popular News

Two Maersk OSVs Sink off of France

A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday two of its offshore oil industry supply vessels sank off the coast of France earlier in the day as they were

Royal HaskoningDHV Appoints Two Corporate Directors

Royal HaskoningDHV Appoints Two Corporate Directors

Royal HaskoningDHV appoints two new leaders at Corporate level for Finance & Control and Global HR Services: Jasper de Wit has been named Corporate

Bremen Express Loses Containers at Sea

Bremen Express Loses Containers at Sea

During a repair stop on the Atlantic, the “Bremen Express” (8,750 TEU) experienced rolling for reasons yet to be determined.

Great Ships of 2016: Ethane Crystal

Great Ships of 2016: Ethane Crystal

Since it started publishing in 1939, Maritime Reporter & Engineering News has recognized excellence in ship construction.

Jobs

Master Unlimited

● Transatlantic Lines LLC

Marine Services Director

● Kitsap Transit
Post Resume Employers – Post Jobs
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2016 - Great Ships of 2016

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News