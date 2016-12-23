New Bunkering Procedures in Singapore

The Standard Club has quoted a a circular earlier this year by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) for the mandatory use of the mass flow metering (MFM) system for marine fuel oil (MFO) deliveries in Singapore with effect from 1 January 2017.

The circular covers the set of core requirements for metering system qualification, installation, testing, procedures and documentation for MFO deliveries via the MFM system in the port of Singapore.

From 1 June 2016, all bunker suppliers, bunker craft operators and bunker surveyors are already required to comply with the requirements and procedures of TR 48:2015 for all MFO deliveries via the MFM system in the Port of Singapore.

The technical reference (TR 48:2015) sets out clear requirements for measurement and system integrity that provides a fair basis for custody transfer between the bunker supplier and bunker buyer in Singapore.