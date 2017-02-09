Viega Debuts ProPress Zero Lead Ball Valves

Viega has introduced its line of Viega ProPress Zero Lead Ball Valve press x hose thread for copper fittings.

The bronze ball valves are full port and designed for potable water applications. The ball valves are available in 1/2" and 3/4" press sizes and 3/4" hose sizes. Other features include a lockable metal handle, stainless steel ball and EPDM sealing element.

The Viega ProPress for copper system is available in more than 600 fitting configurations, in sizes ranging from 1/2" to 4". The patented Smart Connect feature, available only from Viega, provides installers with added confidence in their ability to ensure the integrity of connections.

“With the addition of the ProPress Zero Lead Ball Valves, Viega continues to be a leader in the number of copper offerings it provides to customers,” said Derek Bower, director, product management - metal systems at Viega. “ProPress has more approved applications than any other press fitting system, and we look forward to developing more innovative products for the copper fittings market.”

Viega ProPress is the original press pipe joining system for copper tubing. The system joins copper tubing in seconds without flame or heavy equipment. The system can be customized to suit nearly any residential, commercial, industrial or marine application from potable water to natural gas.

Viega ProPress fittings are available with EPDM, HNBR and FKM sealing elements.